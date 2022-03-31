 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$10K donation funds 10 scholarships

The Moraine Park Foundation will be able to award 10 students with scholarships due to the success of The Ledge Games, which raised $10,000.

This family-friendly competition is held each fall in Eden and challenges participants in a series of lumberjack activities such as caber toss, hammer toss, archery, keg toss, speed chop, and axe throw.

Event proceeds support The Ledge Games scholarship, established through the foundation, which focuses on culinary, engineering, manufacturing, and technology programs at MPTC.

The Ledge Games is scheduled for Sept. 24.

Eligible students can apply for a scholarship until April 9. To be considered, students must have a MPTC cumulative or high school grade-point average of 2.75 or higher and enroll in a minimum of six credits per semester.

For more information, visit morainepark.edu/foundation.

