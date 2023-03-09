The Juneau County Agriculture, Industrial, and Recreation Society met Jan. 12 for its annual report to the membership. The board’s primary mission is to revitalize and update Veterans Memorial Park - the fairgrounds. Since 2015, this board has utilized donated funds to build five exhibit buildings and the grandstand. Plans include two additional exhibit buildings and a Community Center. Local veterans groups also plan to redesign and construct a new memorial to those who have served. These goals are awaiting donors.

Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Tony Kurtz shared their thoughts on the importance of local volunteers and organizations, and the positive impact they bring to the quality of life for local citizens.

The board overcame a major hurdle in 2022, resulting from the June tornado damage to the grandstand and the park. Cleaning, repairs, and rebuilding were accomplished in about six weeks’ time. JCAIRS applied to Walmart Corporation for a $10,000 grant to offset expenses related to the clean-up efforts.