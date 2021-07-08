$10K scholarship awarded

Through the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin and made possible by a generous donor, Family Health La Clinica has established the Dare to Dream Scholarship Fund. The purpose of the fund is to provide academic scholarships for children and stepchildren of Family Health La Clinica employees who face financial need. Special consideration is given to minority students and first-generation college students.

Applicants must be entering or already enrolled in a two- or four-year accredited university or technical college program. They must also meet a minimum grade-point average requirement and submit an essay describing how the scholarship could impact their life and the lives of others. The scholarship is renewable for four years or until a degree is obtained.

The first award of $10,000, renewable, was granted to Stella Rigden of Wautoma, who is entering her junior year at Boston College on July 1. She is majoring in psychology, minoring in criminal justice, and is planning to attend law school post-graduation. She has been on the dean’s list consistently throughout her college career.

Family Health La Clinica is a community health center with sites in Wautoma, Beaver Dam, Mauston, Friendship, and Stevens Point offering primary medical and dental services, mental health counseling, and substance abuse services to people of all ages and income levels. The clinics accept private insurance, Medicaid-BadgerCare, Medicare, and uninsured with a sliding fee scale for those who qualify. For more information, call 1-800-942-5330 or visit famhealth.com.