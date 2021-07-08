 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$10K scholarship awarded
0 Comments

$10K scholarship awarded

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
$10K scholarship awarded

Laura Waldvogel, CEO of Family Health La Clinica, left, presents Stella Rigden with the $10,000 renewable Dare to Dream Scholarship Award on July 1.

 FAMILY HEALTH/Contributed

Through the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin and made possible by a generous donor, Family Health La Clinica has established the Dare to Dream Scholarship Fund. The purpose of the fund is to provide academic scholarships for children and stepchildren of Family Health La Clinica employees who face financial need. Special consideration is given to minority students and first-generation college students.

Applicants must be entering or already enrolled in a two- or four-year accredited university or technical college program. They must also meet a minimum grade-point average requirement and submit an essay describing how the scholarship could impact their life and the lives of others. The scholarship is renewable for four years or until a degree is obtained.

The first award of $10,000, renewable, was granted to Stella Rigden of Wautoma, who is entering her junior year at Boston College on July 1. She is majoring in psychology, minoring in criminal justice, and is planning to attend law school post-graduation. She has been on the dean’s list consistently throughout her college career.

Family Health La Clinica is a community health center with sites in Wautoma, Beaver Dam, Mauston, Friendship, and Stevens Point offering primary medical and dental services, mental health counseling, and substance abuse services to people of all ages and income levels. The clinics accept private insurance, Medicaid-BadgerCare, Medicare, and uninsured with a sliding fee scale for those who qualify. For more information, call 1-800-942-5330 or visit famhealth.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The week at the library
Community

The week at the library

Reedsburg Public Library boasts a full schedule of activities for youth and families. Check the homepage at reedsburglibrary.org and click on …

Community

News of those who serve 7/7/21

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News