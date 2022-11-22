 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
11 BOXES OF FOOD COLLECTED FOR PANTRY

Grand Avenue Elementary School held a food drive the week of Nov. 7 where students brought in the food and paper supplies shown here to donate to the food pantry. From left, Kris Ballweg from the pantry, students, Easton Weiss, Cora Warner, Addison Schulenburg, Hallie Slaney, and Anna Leaf.

 GRAND AVENUE

