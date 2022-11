RANDOLPH — The 59th Randolph Community Corn Carnival on Labor Day began with a parade, then music in the park and good food, cold drinks and free sweet corn. This year donations of $12,000 were made on Oct. 26 to the Randolph High School FFA Club, $5,000; RHS Spanish Club, $500; Randolph High School Foundation for the future Ag Building, $2,000; Randolph Police Department, $750; Randolph Fire Department, $750; Randolph Village Park, $2,000; and Bethany Presbyterian Church, $1,000.