13 nonprofits receive $18K in grants

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation awarded $18,000 in grants to 13 Dodge County nonprofit organizations as a result of their final grant-distribution cycle of 2020 on Dec. 10.
Nonprofit agencies receiving grants are located in Beaver Dam, Delevan, Fox Lake, Horicon, Juneau, and Waupun.
Organizations approved for grant funding include: Badgerland Youth for Christ Church Health Services, $500; Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, $2,000; Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin, $1,000; Bo William Hartwig Foundation, $1,000; Bridges of Dodge County, $1,000; Dodge County Center for the Arts, $1,500; Dodge County Master Gardener Association, $500; Green Valley Enterprises, $2,000; Living Hope Food Pantry, $2,000; Marsh Haven Nature Center, $1,500; Moraine Park Technical College, $1,000; People Against A Violent Environment Inc, $2,000; and The Gathering Source, $2,000.
For more information, visit beaverdamacf.com.
