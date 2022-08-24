 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$13K DONATED FOR COLUMBUS MUSIC LOCKERS

$13K DONATED FOR COLUMBUS MUSIC LOCKERS

The Columbus Music Boosters present a $13,000 donation to the Columbus School District to purchase band lockers for the newly remodeled music wing on May 12. From left, Music Booster board members, Melody Tadych, president; Bre Moorad, secretary; Skylar Culek, outgoing Columbus Band president; Tim Meinholz, music director; and Jon Rouse, Columbus High School principal.

