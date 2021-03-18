 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$14K grant awarded for lifesaving equipment
0 comments

$14K grant awarded for lifesaving equipment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo District Ambulance Service received a $14,425 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase a Lucas Chest Compression System, fulfilling a critical need within the department, according to a March 18 press release.

The equipment will be used to provide consistent, uninterrupted compressions during treatment of patients suffering from cardiac arrest, with intent to greatly improve the chances of cardiac survival in the community.

To donate or learn more about the foundation that awarded 96 grants totaling more than $1.8 million, visit firehousesubsfoundation.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News