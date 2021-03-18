$14K grant awarded for lifesaving equipment

The Baraboo District Ambulance Service received a $14,425 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase a Lucas Chest Compression System, fulfilling a critical need within the department, according to a March 18 press release.

The equipment will be used to provide consistent, uninterrupted compressions during treatment of patients suffering from cardiac arrest, with intent to greatly improve the chances of cardiac survival in the community.

To donate or learn more about the foundation that awarded 96 grants totaling more than $1.8 million, visit firehousesubsfoundation.org.