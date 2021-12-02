 Skip to main content
$150 donated to Hope House Holiday Helpers
Greg Garton, left, and Heather Frame, right, of Prevail Bank, present a $150 donation to Debra Bauer of Hope House of South Central Wisconsin in support of its Hope House Holiday Helpers program on Nov. 23.

Prevail Bank donated $150 to Hope House of South Central Wisconsin on Nov. 23, to assist in preventing abuse, providing support to victims of domestic and sexual violence, and making the holiday a little brighter for those in need.

“This is the time of year we conduct our annual donation drive,” said Beth Shippert-Myers, marketing and development manager for Hope House. “This drive was known as Adopt-A-Family, but we’ve renamed it this year to Hope House Holiday Helpers to be more inclusive. We don’t want a family to feel like they need to be ‘adopted’ to have a special holiday, they just need a little help. And that’s what we’re here to provide.”

For more information about how to be a Hope House Holiday Helper, visit hopehousescw.org.

