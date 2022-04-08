$15K donated to PAVE

Beaver Dam-based Northwestern Mutual wealth management advisor, Debra Smith, was named one of the company’s 2022 Community Service Award winners on April 1. As a part of this award, she donated $15,000 to PAVE - Protect. Advocate. Validate. Educate. Funds will go towards supporting victims of domestic violence.

PAVE provides shelter, comprehensive programming and support for children, teens and adults experiencing or witnessing domestic violence and sexual assault in Dodge and Jefferson counties. As a strong advocate of the organization, Smith is committed to raising awareness and recruiting others to get involved. She helped raised more than $1.3 million to support the construction and renovations of PAVE’s new building, which will address the need for additional shelter. The new space will include a larger shelter to safely house victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“Supporting victims of domestic violence is close to my heart, and it’s crucial that we have a facility that can serve the growing need for a safe space for these victims,” said Smith. “PAVE is here to provide shelter and services to get these individuals and families back on track. I am inspired by the impact that PAVE has had on the staff and families.”