$15K fun run donation helps launch Club on the Go

The fifth annual Find your Pulse ½ Marathon and 5K race held on Sept. 18 collected $15,000 to support the Baraboo Boys & Girls Club and their new Club to Go/Pop Up Club program in spring 2022.

“With many of the sponsors already committing to next year and continued focus on day of participation and activities, I hope that in the next several years we can be a $20,000 plus event for Boys & Girls Club next year,” Brandon Green, owner of Pulse Fitness said.

“The pandemic showed us that not all kids have the availability to attend the club, due to a variety of reasons, mainly lack of transportation. This mobile club experience will help us to bring the club experience to the kids where they live, so everyone will have a chance to be part of the Boys & Girls Club,” Karen DeSanto, CEO of Boys & Girls Club said.

The club acquired a bus, and began to collect program supplies to take programming out into the community. These Pop-Up Club sites will expand the club’s reach to more remote areas of our community. All of the programming focuses on one of the three core areas; healthy habits, good character and leadership, and academic success and well as provide mental health support.

Through this support, the club will be able to extend services to other kids in the community.