$15K grants awarded locally

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Area Endowment presented grants at its annual Celebration of Philanthropy held Nov. 14 in Fall River.

CAE community-impact grants are limited to non-profits that serve Columbus and Fall River communities in parts of Dane, Columbia, and Dodge counties. This year’s grant recipients are: Columbus Area Aquatic Center, for its water-bottle refill station, $3,000; Columbus Public Library, for its virtual-guest-speaker project, $3,000; Fall River High School, for a tower-garden project in its family and consumer sciences program, $3,000; Rio Community Library, for its local-history-digitization project, $3,000; Savanna Oaks Community Center, for its tree-planting project, $3,000.

CAE is dedicated to enhancing the educational, cultural, and economic vitality of the Columbus area for present and future generations and supports the quality of life of its citizens through charitable grants. Interest areas include needs of residents in the Columbus area such as cultural enrichment, community development, education, environment, and historic preservation.