$15K grants awarded locally

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Area Endowment will formally present grants at its annual Celebration of Philanthropy from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at Savanna Oaks Community Center, 100 Savanna Road, Fall River. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar available. Seating arranged for social distancing, with options for virtual attendance. RSVP to columbusedowment@gmail.com.

CAE community-impact grants are limited to non-profits that serve Columbus and Fall River communities in parts of Dane, Columbia, and Dodge counties. This year’s grant recipients are: Columbus Area Aquatic Center, for its water-bottle refill station, $3,000; Columbus Public Library, for its virtual-guest-speaker project, $3,000; Fall River High School, for a tower-garden project in its family and consumer sciences program, $3,000; Rio Community Library, for its local-history-digitization project, $3,000; Savanna Oaks Community Center, for its tree-planting project, $3,000.

CAE is dedicated to enhancing the educational, cultural, and economic vitality of the Columbus area for present and future generations and supports the quality of life of its citizens through charitable grants. Interest areas include needs of residents in the Columbus area such as cultural enrichment, community development, education, environment, and historic preservation.