16 area nonprofits receive grants

The Greater Sauk Community Foundation has awarded $13,510 in grants to 16 area nonprofits in three counties Nov. 9-16, as part of its fall Community Grants awards.
Baraboo River Equine-Assisted Therapies - BREATHE, received $500 to purchase exercise equipment to provide programming during inclement weather; Rock Springs Library, $1,000 for new furniture in their children’s area; Highland Area Historical Society, $750 to update lighting in the renovated community center.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin and Veterans Equine Trail Services - VETS were looking for help with the extra costs of sanitizing their sites for safe visits; they were granted $1,000 and $750, respectively. Kids Ranch received $1,000 for scholarships under its COVID model of family visits. Agrace Hospice was granted $1,000 to support its new rural telemedicine program, to bring care and compassion to patients at home when they are unable to travel. Sauk County’s Aging & Disability Resource Center received $750 in funding help for the extra costs of providing “blizzard packs,” provisions for their Meals on Wheels clients in the event of bad weather.
The Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry received $1,000 to expand the “Feed our Future” project. The grant will help to purchase additional fresh produce, protein, and dairy products to be distributed to local families in need, in collaboration with the Sauk Prairie School District. River Arts Inc. received $760 to sponsor a three-part lecture series to include guest speakers, films and discussions on Sauk County’s history and landscape. The lectures will be offered Jan. 5, 26, and Feb. 16.
River Valley Elementary School was granted $750 toward a tent rental for temporary outdoor classroom space, to give the youngest students a break from wearing masks. Taliesin Preservation received $750 to make its collections available virtually to those unable to visit in person. 4PeteSake of the River Valley was granted $1,000 to underwrite the expenses of next year’s fundraiser, since last summer’s fundraiser had to be canceled.
In Portage, the Women’s Civic League of Portage, $1,000 to make repairs at the historic Zona Gale house; the Historic Indian Agency House was awarded $750 for its “History on the Move” project; and the Portage Center for the Arts was awarded $750 for its project to allow staff to develop virtual art exhibits for the Drury Gallery.
The foundation is based in Baraboo and serves Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties. Donations may be sent to the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913. For more information, call 608-355-0884 or email director@greatersauk.org.
