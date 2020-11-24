16 area nonprofits receive grants

The Greater Sauk Community Foundation has awarded $13,510 in grants to 16 area nonprofits in three counties Nov. 9-16, as part of its fall Community Grants awards.

Baraboo River Equine-Assisted Therapies - BREATHE, received $500 to purchase exercise equipment to provide programming during inclement weather; Rock Springs Library, $1,000 for new furniture in their children’s area; Highland Area Historical Society, $750 to update lighting in the renovated community center.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin and Veterans Equine Trail Services - VETS were looking for help with the extra costs of sanitizing their sites for safe visits; they were granted $1,000 and $750, respectively. Kids Ranch received $1,000 for scholarships under its COVID model of family visits. Agrace Hospice was granted $1,000 to support its new rural telemedicine program, to bring care and compassion to patients at home when they are unable to travel. Sauk County’s Aging & Disability Resource Center received $750 in funding help for the extra costs of providing “blizzard packs,” provisions for their Meals on Wheels clients in the event of bad weather.