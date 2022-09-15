16 school districts awarded grants

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development awarded Wisconsin Fast Forward Program grants to 16 school districts for new advanced manufacturing training in preparation for high-demand job opportunities on Sept. 1.

The Wisconsin Fast Forward grants total $450,000 for school districts to train students for careers paths involving robotics, welding, plasma cutting, 3D printing, drones, and more.

Previous Fast Forward grant recipients have used the funding to purchase training equipment related to robotics and automation, allowing the students to obtain Manufacturing Standards Skills Council and Smart Automation Certification Alliance certifications.

Locally, the School District of Lodi, Columbia and Dane County, received $19,220 to purchase a CNC Laser engraver, a 3D printer, several welding benches, and Arc and MIG welders that will be used by roughly 275 students per year.

The Sauk Prairie School District, Sauk County, received $49,853 to purchase a CNC plasma cutter, a metal bandsaw, and fabrication tables that will benefit roughly 180 students per year.

For more information about the Wisconsin Fast Forward grant program, visit https://wisconsinfastforward.com/wff_standard.htm.