16 students graduate from MPTC boot camps

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College held its fall 2021 Manufacturing Skills Academy completion ceremony on Dec. 17. Sixteen students finished the program, five from Computer Numerical Control and 11 from Welding.

This program was designed to combat the skilled worker shortage by offering a variety of boot camp sessions. The boot camp sessions are free to participants, teach skills that are unique to a particular pathway, and connect students with area employers. The program also combines a 144-hour paid internship with coursework, including Occupational Math, Print Reading, Team Building, Problem Solving, and program-specific courses.

The students who completed the CNC boot camp are Connor Philipsky of Fond du Lac, Devin Ferguson of Fond du Lac, Patrick Trieloff of Oshkosh, Tadayuki Ken Yoshino of Ripon, and Youse Chang of Fond du Lac.

Welding boot camp students are Jesse Godina of Fond du Lac, Shayne Thornsen of Randolph, Eric Stierna of Oshkosh, Jennifer Gruender of Beaver Dam, Victor Nelson of Fond du Lac, Cody Holter of Beaver Dam, Weston Christensen of Neosho, Jared Landsee of Reeseville, Zachary Prator of Hartford, Joshua Boileau of Oshkosh, and John Dwyer of West Bend.

Registration for the spring 2022 boot camp program are now being accepted. For more information, visit morainepark.edu/bootcamps.