$16K in grants awarded to 13 nonprofits

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation awarded $16,000 in grants to 13 Dodge County nonprofit organizations as part of its spring grant cycle on June 4.
The grants represent a way to address critical needs ranging from youth services to food equality and more. Through an application process, eligible 501(c)3 charitable organizations were encouraged to submit immediate project funding needs up to $2,500.
The following organizations received grants: The Gathering Source, $2,000 to create a garden to supplement the food pantry’s produce section; Church Health Services, Inc., $2,500 to help provide mental health therapy to students who cannot afford to pay; A Pay it Forward Foundation, $1,500 to assist low income families and individuals with low cost towing and automotive repairs; Badgerland Youth for Christ, $500 to offer outreach programming to high school and middle school students on a weekly basis; Beaverland Must-skis Waterski Team, $1,000 to purchase additional waterskiing equipment for youth who have recently joined the team; Big Brothers Big Sisters South Central Wisconsin, $1,000 to grow the new youth program, Site Based Plus; Bo William Hartwig Foundation, $1,000 to allow for hosting of child loss journaling workshops; Bridges of Dodge County, $2,000 to offset wages of the live-in house manager of the sober living house; Friends of Clausen Park in Fox Lake,$500 to provide an insert which will be printed and included in an upcoming publication; Green Valley Enterprise, Inc., $2,500 to support program costs for the new assistive arts and woodworking addition to Life Academy.