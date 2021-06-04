$16K in grants awarded to 13 nonprofits

The following organizations received grants: The Gathering Source, $2,000 to create a garden to supplement the food pantry’s produce section; Church Health Services, Inc., $2,500 to help provide mental health therapy to students who cannot afford to pay; A Pay it Forward Foundation, $1,500 to assist low income families and individuals with low cost towing and automotive repairs; Badgerland Youth for Christ, $500 to offer outreach programming to high school and middle school students on a weekly basis; Beaverland Must-skis Waterski Team, $1,000 to purchase additional waterskiing equipment for youth who have recently joined the team; Big Brothers Big Sisters South Central Wisconsin, $1,000 to grow the new youth program, Site Based Plus; Bo William Hartwig Foundation, $1,000 to allow for hosting of child loss journaling workshops; Bridges of Dodge County, $2,000 to offset wages of the live-in house manager of the sober living house; Friends of Clausen Park in Fox Lake,$500 to provide an insert which will be printed and included in an upcoming publication; Green Valley Enterprise, Inc., $2,500 to support program costs for the new assistive arts and woodworking addition to Life Academy.