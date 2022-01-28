 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$17,850 in grants awarded to 14 nonprofits

  • 0

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation awarded $17,850 in grants to 14 Dodge County nonprofit organizations from its fall grant cycle, according to a Jan. 28 press release.

The grants provide seed money to organizations that have identified needs and have designed constructive action programs aimed at solutions.

Through an application process, 501(c)3 charitable organizations were encouraged to submit project funding needs up to $2,500. Applications were then carefully reviewed by the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation advisory board.

The following organizations received grants:

  • Transitions Resource Center, $1,500 to purchase mattresses, box springs, and frames.
  • New Beginnings Homeless Shelter, $1,500 to provide food, transportation, potential housing, shelter, rent assistance, and other critical services to clients.
  • Living Hope Food Pantry, $1,500 for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
  • Mayville Open Door Inc, $2,000 for programming such as parenting education, mental health seminars, tutoring, after-school programs, support groups, and more.
  • A Pay It Forward Foundation, $2,500 to help low-income families and individuals with affordable towing and auto repairs.
  • Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA, $400 for seed potatoes and bedding plants that cannot be grown in the greenhouse. Produce is then donated to area food banks.
  • Green Valley Enterprise, $1,200 for shelving, storage, and age-appropriate items for the Birth to 3 Program.
  • Bo William Hartwig Foundation, $1,500 for the launch of the first Dodge County-based children’s support group to help children suffering with the loss of a sibling or parent(s).
  • Friends of Dodge County Parks, Inc, $1,500 for phase two of the Gold Start Memorial Trail, which includes a 10-foot wide, non-motorized, paved trail.
  • Marsh Haven Nature Center, $750 for a new display titled “How Big is Your Waupun,” which will be an interaction addition that engages visitors.
  • Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, $1,000 for the purchase of four complete wireless microphone systems to accommodate audience members who access the T-coil Hearing Loop System.
  • Dodge County Center for the Arts, $1,000 for conversion of a storage room on the main floor into a greeter/volunteer work room.
  • Kids and Mentors Outdoors – Dodge County Conservation Chapter, $500 for Winter Fun Day, which offers sledding, ice fishing introduction, snow walks, and lunch to benefit local students that are in need of additional mentoring, attention, and assistance.
  • Horicon High School Physical Education, $1,000 for the purchase of 30 heart rate monitors that will be used for junior and senior students.

People are also reading…

Grant proposals are accepted twice a year, in spring and fall. For more information, visit beaverdamacf.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Snoopy and Baby

PETS OF WEEK: Snoopy and Baby

Snoopy is a large, mixed breed dog. He is just over 4-years-old. He was surrendered because his owner could not give him the time he needed. H…

PETS OF WEEK: Tigger and Ole

PETS OF WEEK: Tigger and Ole

Tigger is a 2-year-old dog Tigger is a sweet dog, about 65 pounds. He’s smart and can’t wait to learn new things and likes to cuddle. He’s goo…

THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Bright stars of winter

THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Bright stars of winter

Sauk Prairie will get a glimpse of one of the two eclipses that will occur over the next thirty days. The total solar eclipse is only visible over the Atlantic Ocean ending toward the North Pole on March 20, and the total lunar eclipse is best seen in western North America on April 4. However, the partial phase of the lunar eclipse will greet those who rise before the sun on the morning of April 4.

The Full Moon occurs on April 4 at 7:05 a.m., but the moon sets just before this, around 6:40 a.m., as the partial eclipse is ongoing. The partial phase begins around 5:17 a.m., as the moon slips into the deeper part of Earth’s shadow and begins to turn a bit red. The moon will become close to completely eclipsed around 6:34 a.m., just as it is setting. This will make for a strange and wondrous view for those awaking to the day to find a “blood red” moon setting in the west.

At the same time that the moon is setting, the sun is rising in the east. Sunrise will continue to arrive earlier every morning and sunset later every evening from the spring equinox on March 20 through June. Spring arrives precisely on March 20 at 5:45 p.m.

Spring planets and constellations

On March 21, a day after the new moon and eclipse graces the far north, a crescent moon returns to the sky just after sunset. The moon will be right beside Mars, and the next night the moon rises a bit higher to float beside Venus. On March 29 the moon will be high in the sky and not far from Jupiter. The moon and Saturn keep close quarters around April 8, but they don’t rise until after midnight.

Back in the west, Venus draws attention as it shines at magnitude -4 and stays above the horizon for three hours. In early April, Venus closes in on the star cluster the Pleiades in the constellation Taurus. This grouping of stars is setting in the west while the spring constellations rise in the east. Leo, Virgo, and Libra rise up from the horizon, carrying along a slew of distant galaxies that can be viewed through large telescopes. Ursa Major, the Big Dipper, is taking on its spring look, with the bowl of the dipper turning upside down as it sends spring showers to Earth.

Herzmann receives award

Herzmann receives award

Liz Herzmann, of Horicon, received the 2021 Educator of the Year Award from the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin according to a J…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News