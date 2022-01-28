$17,850 in grants awarded to 14 nonprofits

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation awarded $17,850 in grants to 14 Dodge County nonprofit organizations from its fall grant cycle, according to a Jan. 28 press release.
The grants provide seed money to organizations that have identified needs and have designed constructive action programs aimed at solutions.
Through an application process, 501(c)3 charitable organizations were encouraged to submit project funding needs up to $2,500. Applications were then carefully reviewed by the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation advisory board.
The following organizations received grants:
- Transitions Resource Center, $1,500 to purchase mattresses, box springs, and frames.
- New Beginnings Homeless Shelter, $1,500 to provide food, transportation, potential housing, shelter, rent assistance, and other critical services to clients.
- Living Hope Food Pantry, $1,500 for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
- Mayville Open Door Inc, $2,000 for programming such as parenting education, mental health seminars, tutoring, after-school programs, support groups, and more.
- A Pay It Forward Foundation, $2,500 to help low-income families and individuals with affordable towing and auto repairs.
- Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA, $400 for seed potatoes and bedding plants that cannot be grown in the greenhouse. Produce is then donated to area food banks.
- Green Valley Enterprise, $1,200 for shelving, storage, and age-appropriate items for the Birth to 3 Program.
- Bo William Hartwig Foundation, $1,500 for the launch of the first Dodge County-based children’s support group to help children suffering with the loss of a sibling or parent(s).
- Friends of Dodge County Parks, Inc, $1,500 for phase two of the Gold Start Memorial Trail, which includes a 10-foot wide, non-motorized, paved trail.
- Marsh Haven Nature Center, $750 for a new display titled “How Big is Your Waupun,” which will be an interaction addition that engages visitors.
- Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, $1,000 for the purchase of four complete wireless microphone systems to accommodate audience members who access the T-coil Hearing Loop System.
- Dodge County Center for the Arts, $1,000 for conversion of a storage room on the main floor into a greeter/volunteer work room.
- Kids and Mentors Outdoors – Dodge County Conservation Chapter, $500 for Winter Fun Day, which offers sledding, ice fishing introduction, snow walks, and lunch to benefit local students that are in need of additional mentoring, attention, and assistance.
- Horicon High School Physical Education, $1,000 for the purchase of 30 heart rate monitors that will be used for junior and senior students.
Grant proposals are accepted twice a year, in spring and fall. For more information, visit beaverdamacf.com.