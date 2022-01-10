170th annual Painesfest takes place Jan. 16

The Free Congregation of Sauk County will host University of Wisconsin Badger Talks Professor Daniel Kapust for the 170th Painesfest program, celebrating Thomas Paine, at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 via Zoom. He will discuss “Paine on Liberty and Humor.”

Kapust received his doctorate in political science from the UW-Madison in 2005, and returned to the UW after six years in the Department of Political Science at The University of Georgia. He is the Judith Hicks Stiehm Professor of Political Science where he directs the Center for Early Modern Studies, the Political Economy, Philosophy and Politics Program, and is currently a senior fellow at the Institute for Research in the Humanities.