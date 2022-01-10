 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
170th annual Painesfest takes place Jan. 16
0 Comments

170th annual Painesfest takes place Jan. 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Free Congregation of Sauk County will host University of Wisconsin Badger Talks Professor Daniel Kapust for the 170th Painesfest program, celebrating Thomas Paine, at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 via Zoom. He will discuss “Paine on Liberty and Humor.”

Kapust received his doctorate in political science from the UW-Madison in 2005, and returned to the UW after six years in the Department of Political Science at The University of Georgia. He is the Judith Hicks Stiehm Professor of Political Science where he directs the Center for Early Modern Studies, the Political Economy, Philosophy and Politics Program, and is currently a senior fellow at the Institute for Research in the Humanities.

For more information, visit https://freecongregation.org/sunday-programs.aspx.

The program is open to the public. To join the meeting, go to https://freecongregation.org/sunday-programs.aspx.

Daniel Kapust

Kapust
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Tomah Health hosts blood drive

Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin will hold a two-day blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 19-20 at Tomah’s Recreation Park, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News