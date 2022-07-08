18 grants awarded locally

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation awarded $26,298 in grants to 18 Dodge County nonprofit organizations as part of its spring grant cycle on June 20.

Of the 18 grants, 17 were funded by the Community Fund and one was funded by the Heffron Family Fund. The following organizations received grants:

St. Vincent de Paul of Dodge County, $1,000 to purchase mattresses for its “Sleep Safe & Sound” program.

First Lutheran Church-Loaves & Fishes, $1,000 to fund its weekly hot meal program.

Moraine Park Technical College, $1,500 to help provide funding for college students facing financial crises.

Living Hope Food Pantry, $1,500 to replace commercial fridge and freezer.

Mayville Open Door, Inc, $2,000 to support programs aimed at financially disadvantaged and at-risk populations.

The Gathering Source, $2,000 to complete installation of The Gathering Source Garden.

Dodge County Food Pantry, $1,748 to install outdoor gardening shed. This grant was awarded from the Heffron Family Fund.

Church Health Services, Inc., $2,500 to support mental health therapy programs in the local area schools.

Bo William Hartwig Foundation, $2,000 to fund its Mother’s and Father’s Program.

Friends of Lomira Parks, $1,500 to install new playground equipment at Sterr Park.

Dodge County Master Gardener Association, $750 to purchase raised vegetable beds.

Friends of Clausen Park in Fox Lake, $1,300 to provide a free bounce house, trophies for fishing tournament, and promotion for Our Day in the Park 2022.

Dodge County Concert Association, $1,000 to sponsor mini-concerts for music students.

Marsh Haven Nature Center, $1,500 to fund the Fall Living History Festival.

Community Care Preschool Child Care Inc., $1,000 to purchase a white board.

Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association Inc., $1,500 to purchase rods and reels, sign replacement, marketing, and outreach materials.

Kids and Mentors Outside - KAMO-Dodge County Conservation Chapter, $1,000 to support activities planned for the summer and fall.

Reach Waupun, $1,500 to fund REACH One program coordinator position.

Through an application process, 501(c)3 charitable organizations submit immediate project funding needs up to $2,500. Applications are then carefully reviewed by the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation advisory board.

Grants from the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation provide needed funds to 501(c)3 nonprofit agencies to help accomplish their missions, assist them to move forward with projects and programs, and, in general, benefit Dodge County residents.

Grant proposals are accepted twice a year, in spring and fall. For more information, visit beaverdamacf.com.