18th Citizen's Police Academy planned

The city of Beaver Dam Police Department will hold its 18th Citizen's Police Academy. The program offers local citizens an inside look at real police training and tactics while providing education on how law enforcement works to build a better community and keep our citizens safe. Over the past 18 years, 211 local citizens have participated and graduated in this program. Many graduates have gone on to serve our community through the CPA Alumni Group.

The CPA meets from 6-10 p.m. Monday evenings from March 14-June 6 and one Saturday class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will ride along with the BDPD for an 8-hour tour of duty. Academy graduates will be served a banquet to celebrate the completion of the program.

This program is a hands-on program, taught by Beaver Dam Police Officers, with an emphasis placed on class participation. This academy is not designed to certify citizens to perform law enforcement services.

There is no charge to participate and the program is limited to 12 participants. Applicants must be 18 years of age to apply. Preference will be given to those that reside in Beaver Dam, are employed in Beaver Dam, or own property in Beaver Dam. Any citizen with a valid driver's license and no criminal background are encouraged to apply.

Application packets available at the Beaver Dam Police Department, 123 Park Ave., and due by Feb. 25 For more information, contact Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson at 920-887-4614, cell 920-210-9378, email jjohnson@bdpd.org or visit cityofbeaverdam.com.