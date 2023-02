The Sauk Prairie Lions Club welcomes members of Bridges Elementary School to share the Pyramid Model used to help 4K students in the Sauk Prairie School System at its Jan. 18 meeting. The program helps enhance social and emotional skills of young children. The Sauk Prairie Lions Club presents a $1,000 donation to help buy additional material and training. From left, principal Jamie Breunig, Lions Club president Leon Mindham, Early Childhood Special Education teacher Alissa Franciskovich and 4K Classroom teacher Christine DeWitt.