$1K donated for children's beds

Tomah Health Community Foundation president Peter Reichardt presented a $1,000 donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace representative Gwen Nelson on Jan. 30. “We are very pleased to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace who provides furnished beds to children in our local Tomah and Sparta communities who don’t have beds to sleep in,” Reichardt said.

According to Nelson, each bed is built on a Community Build Day and furnished with a new mattress, bedding and pillows. The organization hopes to build 25-40 beds during its Feb. 25 build day at Tomah’s Recreation Park. Officials are in the process of starting a Tomah/Sparta chapter to further help children in Monroe County where the needs are very high.