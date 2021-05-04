 Skip to main content
$1K DONATED FOR SPLASH PAD
$1K DONATED FOR SPLASH PAD

$1K DONATED FOR SPLASH PAD

On April 22, Addison Machine Engineering donated $1,000 to Pam Coy for the Reedsburg Splash Park Project. Pictured, from left, Jay Brunken, Coy, Bob Clyde, Pat Brunken.

 PAMELA COY Contributed

$1K DONATED FOR SPLASH PAD

