$1K DONATED FOR SPLASH PARK
The annual Miss Wisconsin-USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA state pageants will be staged in Wisconsin Dells.
Wormfarm Institute was presented with the Governor’s Tourism Award for its outstanding contributions to the state’s hospitality and travel ind…
Columbus Water & Light has earned a Safety Achievement Award from the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin. On April 29, MEUW held it…
Sauk County Land Resources & Environment and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Sauk County are working to provide …
The Columbus FFA 2021 DeKalb Outstanding Senior award recipient is Hannah Dahl. She is the daughter of Taylor and Sarah Dahl. The award is bas…
Agrace appointed Michelle Scheffler, as its vice president of human resources, according to a May 18 press release.
There is a vacancy in the seat representing District 16 of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. District 16 consists of the village of Lomir…
Portage State Farm agent Sean Malone qualified for the 2020 President’s Club in Health Insurance from Medicare Supplement sales, according to …
Madison College-Reedsburg announces the spring graduation of 14 associate degree nursing students; Raeann Calhoun of Reedsburg, Elizabeth Dure…
Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Tell-A-Tale will host auditions for the summer musical, "The Most Epic Birthday Party," from 9 a.m. to noon …