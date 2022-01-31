 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$1K DONATED TO KIDS RANCH

On Jan. 28, Robert Dorn, left and Brian Pillsbury, right, of the Baraboo Monsignor O’Reilly Knights of Columbus Council 746 presents a $1,000 donation to Mary Bower of Kids Ranch. Profits and donations collected at the Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast held Jan. 23 at St. Joseph School. For information about Kids Ranch, visit thekidsranch.org.

 BOB KAPPEL/Contributed

