$1K donated to Lend a Hand program
Tomah Health Community Foundation president Pete Reichardt, left, presents a $1,000 donation to Tomah Health quality director Shelly Egstad, for the Lend a Hand program on Oct. 15.

 TOMAH HEALTH/Contributed

Tomah Health Community Foundation donated $1,000 to help fund the Lend a Hand program at Tomah Health on Oct. 15. The program was started in 2018, when hospital officials recognized a growing need to assist those with no resources.

“The donation is vitally important for our patients who come maybe to our emergency room. We have had situations where patients have lost everything and we have been able to use foundation funds to help them have a place to stay, get them some clothing, food and things that can sustain them till family is available to help,” said Shelly Egstad, Tomah Health quality director.

