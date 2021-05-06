$1K DONATED TO PUBLIC ARTS
Related to this story
Most Popular
Agnesian HealthCare will hold vaccine clinics in Fond du Lac, Ripon and Waupun open to walk-in visits for individuals age 18 and older. Walk-i…
Created by the artist team of Sheila Novak, Emilie Bouvier and Crysten Nesseth, “Fluvial North” extends and amplifies an artwork that appeared…
Though many of us think of comic books as the juvenile leisure reading of yesteryear, today comics have come of age in the form of graphic nov…
Reedsburg Area High School will host prom at 8 p.m. May 1 at the RACA building, 1411 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. The Grand March of a Junior and …
Diamond is a 1-year-old pit bull mix surrendered when her owner didn’t have time to work with her. She’s very sweet and is deaf. She’s a peopl…
The National Society of High School Scholars selected Carraigh Monien of Beaver Dam, to become a member of the organization on March 29. The s…
BAERWOLF TAKES FIRST IN COLORING CONTEST
MADISON - The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, the WorkSmart Network, Wisconsin Job Service and the county economic dev…
Every April 22nd, countries around the world celebrate Earth Day. Earth Day provides the opportunity to celebrate and raise awareness about ou…
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam: Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday th…