$1K DONATED TO VETERANS MEMORIAL WALL

$1K DONATED TO VETERANS MEMORIAL WALL

National Exchange Bank and Trust representative, Jessica Buchholz, center, donates $1,000 for the Waupun Veterans Memorial Wall Fund to American Legion commander Bob Patrouille, left, and VFW commander Frank Mesa on Aug. 4.

 HANK SNYDER

