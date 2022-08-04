$1K DONATED TO VETERANS MEMORIAL WALL
Related to this story
Most Popular
DAR Chapter elects new officers
The Beaver Dam High School class of 1971, will host its 50-year class reunion beginning at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Stooges Bar – very informal and…
Jax, is a 2-year-old Great Dane. He is a 140-pound dog, large and strong who needs a good leader – preferably a home with Great Dane or giant …
The Monroe County National Night Out will take place from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at a new location, Recreation Park in Tomah. The 18th annual safety …
Adults and children ages 5 and older can participate in the Enduring Skills Weekend on July 30-31 at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Ag…
Rain is a 19-month-old shepherd mix, surrendered because her owner no longer had time for her. Rain is a very sweet girl, she enjoys playing o…
Dig along with archaeologists
The ninth annual Beaver Dam Pepper Festival is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Park Village Shopping Center, 820 Park Ave., Bea…
Marklein receives Friend of Towns Award