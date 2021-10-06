$1K grant awarded for Christmas comfort gifts

A proposal by the Sauk County Aging & Disability Resource Center to brighten the spirits of their Meals on Wheels clients by providing each of them with a Christmas comfort gift this December has been selected to receive a $1,000 AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grant.

Marina Wittmann, aging program coordinator for the Sauk County ADRC, said she and the staff and volunteers are “really excited to receive the grant” so they can begin the process of brainstorming some ideas for the gift bags that will be delivered to all 250 of their Meals on Wheels clients – probably a week or so before Christmas. “Holidays can put more emotional stress on older adults, especially those who are lonely and isolated.”

The Christmas comfort gifts, which could include items like cookies, candy, or even small plants. Once the gifts are purchased and assembled, each of the 40 to 45 Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers will personally deliver them to clients’ homes along with their meals. For many of these people, “this may be the only gift under their Christmas tree,” Wittmann said.

“Any additional donations would be a bonus,” she said.

The grant program is open to some nonprofits and government entities. For more information, visit aarp.org/wisdbi.