$1K grant awarded to host ‘Movies in the Park’

JUNEAU –Juneau Parks and Recreation Department received a $1,000 AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grant to host “Movies in the Park,” outdoor movies in Juneau City Park as a way to bring the community together.

Shamus O’Reilly, director of the city of Juneau Parks and Recreation Department, said the funds will help offset the startup costs of hosting outdoor movies, including obtaining the necessary equipment to get the program running and keep it free for the residents of Juneau and surrounding areas. This particular proposal was created in response to feedback the department received from citizens who said they would like to see more family events.

“Our project is unique in that there is nothing like this in the immediate area of Juneau, as well as that it will be a collaboration with several other city departments. It will give the families of Juneau the opportunity to do something together, which is desperately needed in our area, as well as getting people outside,” O’Reilly said.

The “Movies in the Park” project fits perfectly with the spirit and intent of the grant program, said Sam Wilson, state director, AARP Wisconsin. “Our goal is to support communities as they make positive changes that inspire long-term progress on livable issues. This project hits that nail right on the head.”

All projects must be completed within 60 days from winner announcement. The grant program is open to some nonprofits and government entities. For more information on the program, visit aarp.org/wi.