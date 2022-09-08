 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$1K GRANT AWARDED FOR RECOVERY EFFORTS

The Portage Area Community Fund presents a $1,000 grant to The Harbor Recovery Center in Portage on Aug. 30. From left are Bill Tierney, PACF; Jesse Spankowski, PACF; Tom Drury, Harbor Recovery Center, Faith Gladem, Harbor; Steve Sobiek, PACF; and Sandy Gunderson, PACF. The Harbor Recovery Center provides support for individuals and their families who are struggling with alcohol, substance use and/or mental health in Columbia County and the surrounding areas. For more information, visit madisongives.org/partners/portage/portage-area-community-fund or call 608-692-4629.

 STEVE SOBIEK

