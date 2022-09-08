$1K GRANT AWARDED
HORICON — Marshmen Community Coffee begins Sept. 8, and will continue throughout the school year.
Sauk County residents may now dispose of their household hazardous waste at the Dane County Clean Sweep facility through a new voucher program…
Duchess is a 19-month-old Alaskan husky surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her where he lived. Duchess is a sweet and pl…
Program on benefits of using rain barrels set
Sauk County will hold a hazardous clean sweep event from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at the former Sauk County landfill, E8795 Evergreen Lane, Baraboo.
HORICON — Frederick C. Schwertfeger has been named president of Horicon Bank, according to an Aug. 30 press release.
Reedsburg Public Library
In July, Novavax was added to the list of vaccines used to fight COVID-19 in the United States; and it is now being offered by Mile Bluff Medi…
JUNEAU — The Juneau Fire & Rescue Department will hold the 21st anniversary 9/11 silent parade at 8 p.m. Sunday in honor of the emergency …
ElderSpan Management, LLC and Meadow Ridge Senior Living, 1700 Jefferson St., Baraboo, have hired Holly Klawitter as the new campus administra…