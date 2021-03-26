$1K scholarship available

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Master Gardener Association will award a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior who is planning a career in some area of horticulture. Deadline to apply is Thursday.

High school seniors in Dodge County applying to enter a two- or four-year college in a horticultural or science-related field in the fall, are encouraged to apply. The recipient must live in Dodge County and be a graduating senior from any public high school, parochial high school, or home school including Beaver Dam High School, Dodgeland High School, Horicon High School, Hustisford High School, Lomira High School, Mayville High School, Randolph High School, Watertown High School, Waupun High School, Lakeside Lutheran High School, and Central Wisconsin Christian School.

Careers may include, but are not limited to, horticulture, plant science, soil science, agriculture, environmental science, landscaping, forestry, science education.

For more information or application, contact a high school counselor, FFA/Agriscience teacher or the Dodge County Master Gardener website at http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/master-gardener or email askamastergardener@att.net.