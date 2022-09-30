 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$1K SCHOLARSHIP AWARDED TO DEVRIES

The second annual Kevin A. Winter Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing on Aug. 20 at the Beaver Dam Country Club where Sadie DeVries is awarded the $1,000 scholarship. From left, Dan Lamers, Paul DeVries, Alan Winter, Kyle Winter, Sadie DeVries, Melissa DeVries, Pat Hopkins, Hoppy Hopkins. The third annual Kevin A. Winter Golf Outing will be Aug. 19, 2023.

 KYLE WINTER

