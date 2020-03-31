$1K scholarship offered

The Portage Lions Club provides financial assistance in the form of a scholarship to a previous high school graduate who now lives in the Portage area and is looking to further his/her education at the college level in health care. Continued education at the college level may be at either a two- or four-year school. The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the chosen candidate after showing proof of completion of their first semester with a minimum grade-point average of 2.0 and a copy of enrollment of classes for the second semester