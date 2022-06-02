 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$1K VALEDICTORIAN SCHOLARSHIP AWARDED

  • 0
$1K VALEDICTORIAN SCHOLARSHIP AWARDED

On May 27, Jon Crawford of Crawford Oil & Propane, right, awarded Trista Drew a $1,000 Valedictorian Scholarship from its “Fueling for Success” Scholarship Program. Drew is a Westfield High School valedictorian graduate who will attend University of Wisconsin-Madison where she plans to major in biochemistry and Spanish.

 JON CRAWFORD

Related to this story

Most Popular

Memorial Day events

The Baraboo Veterans Memorial Committee has scheduled events observing Memorial Day on Monday.

PETS OF WEEK: Greta and Pyrite

PETS OF WEEK: Greta and Pyrite

Greta is a 16-month-old large mixed breed. She was surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her. Greta can be a little shy at …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News