The New Lisbon Community Center and New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will host its first annual Taste of New Lisbon Contest from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at 110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon.

The contest is open to the public, includes soups, chilis, breads and desserts. All proceeds go to the NLCC and NLCOC. Prizes awarded to the winners. Spoons, bowls, and plates provided for the participants.

Non-refundable entry fee is $15 per entry per category per person. Registrants should prepare enough food for 100-150 people – about 1-2 bowls per person. For breads and desserts, 100-150 people – about 2-3 pieces per person.

To register, visit https://forms.gle/PpMRJdnhYmWvBiCL6.

For more information, contact Jenny at 608-547-8868 or nlchambr@mwt.net.