2,000 water bottles donated to area school districts

Lynxx Networks and 3RT Networks donated 2,000 reusable water bottles to area schools, including the districts of Mauston, New Lisbon, Tomah, West Salem, and Aquinas schools in La Crosse, according to an Oct. 19 press release. The donations were made to school districts that are existing customers of Lynxx Networks and 3RT Networks.

With school districts across the nation turning off water fountains in their buildings for safety purposes in the wake of COVID-19, many students have been asked to bring a reusable water bottle to use throughout the school day.