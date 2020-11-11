 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$2,100 DONATED TO CASA
0 comments

$2,100 DONATED TO CASA

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
$2,100 DONATED TO CASA

Jon's Car Wash at Jim's BP in Portage donated $1 to Columbia County Court Appointed Special Advocates for every car wash purchased, 1,050, in the month of October. Crawford Oil matched each car wash purchase. On Nov. 6, Jon Crawford of Crawford Oil, left, presents a $2,100 donation to Darryl Teske of CASA. For information, to donate, or to volunteer visit columbiacountycasa.org

 CASA Contributed

$2,100 DONATED TO CASA

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News