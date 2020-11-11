$2,100 DONATED TO CASA

The Adams County Health & Human Services Department-Division of Public Health will host a drive-thru community testing site for COVID-19 f…
Jon's Car Wash at Jim's BP in Portage donated $1 to Columbia County Court Appointed Special Advocates for every car wash purchased, 1,050, in the month of October. Crawford Oil matched each car wash purchase. On Nov. 6, Jon Crawford of Crawford Oil, left, presents a $2,100 donation to Darryl Teske of CASA. For information, to donate, or to volunteer visit columbiacountycasa.org