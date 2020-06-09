$2,300 donated to food pantry
0 comments

$2,300 donated to food pantry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
$2,300 donated to food pantry

Portage Area Community Fund board members present a $2,300 donation to Charles Bradley of the Portage Food Pantry Board on June 2. Pictured, from front left, Steve Sobiek, Charles Bradley, Sandy Gunderson, Amber Kiggens-Leifheit, Jesse Spankowski, William Tierney; not shown, Dennis Dorn, Jeff Davis, and Vicki Walz.

 PORTAGE AREA COMMUNITY FUND/Contributed

$2,300 donated to food pantry

The Portage Food Pantry, Inc. has seen a large increase in participation since March. The pantry has been unable to accept food and personal item donations during the pandemic, so they have to purchase most supplies.

The Portage Area Community Fund donated $2,300 to the Portage Food Pantry on June 2 to provide 50-pound boxes of food to families and extra money for the pantry to purchase supplies as needed.

Tax-deductible donation checks should be mailed to Portage Area Community Fund, P.O. Box 293, Portage, WI 53901, or donate online at madisongives.org/partners/portage-area-endowment.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Covid-19 testing offered

Covid-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reedsburg Ambulance, 230 Railroad St. This is a drive-thru test, r…

Community

MATC partners with MSOE

Madison College students who earn an associate degree in a technical field will now be eligible to transfer to Milwaukee School of Engineering…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News