$2,300 donated to food pantry
The Portage Food Pantry, Inc. has seen a large increase in participation since March. The pantry has been unable to accept food and personal item donations during the pandemic, so they have to purchase most supplies.
The Portage Area Community Fund donated $2,300 to the Portage Food Pantry on June 2 to provide 50-pound boxes of food to families and extra money for the pantry to purchase supplies as needed.
Tax-deductible donation checks should be mailed to Portage Area Community Fund, P.O. Box 293, Portage, WI 53901, or donate online at madisongives.org/partners/portage-area-endowment.
