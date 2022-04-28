 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$2,500 DONATED TO MUSIC PROGRAM

Jahnke's Piggly Wiggly Juneau held a February fundraiser with a Register Round up and donation bucket at the register for the music program at Dodgeland School in Juneau. Storeowner Dan Jahnke, center, presents a $2,500 donation to Bryce Muenchow, left, and Jonathan Robinson on March 23.

 DAN JAHNKE/Contributed

