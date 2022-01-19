$2,500 donated to new K9 unit

SUN PRAIRIE — Didion joined area businesses, organizations, and community members in making a new K-9 program a reality in the village of Fall River in April 2021. The department’s first-ever K-9, named Rico, joined the force in August 2021.

On Jan. 18, Didion donated $2,500 to help reach the $50,000 needed to cover the startup cost, including purchasing a police dog, the necessary initial training for the dog and handler, acquiring and installing special equipment in a squad car, and maintaining certifications and care for the dog.

Fall River Police Sgt. Robin Messer and K-9 Rico, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, have completed the extensive training to become a canine-officer team and have been hard at work since August. K-9 programs help fight against illegal narcotics and track missing persons.

Donations are being accepted to maintain the K9 program to cover ongoing expenses like continued training and the dog’s veterinarian bills. For more information, visit the Fall River Police Department at http://fallriverwi.com/police.html.