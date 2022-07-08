 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$2,500 GRANT AWARDED TO CHS

  • 0

Church Health Services, a United Way Agency, received a $2,500 grant from the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation on June 22. This grant will help support children’s mental health services and programs in area schools. The focus will be for counselors to provide mental health therapies to increase emotional regulation, impulse control, and anger management skills education groups for students in need regardless of their ability to pay. CHS provides dental, medical, and mental health services to low-income children and adults living in South Central Wisconsin.

For more information, visit churchclinic.org or call 920-887-1766. For information on the foundation, call 920-763-2618 or visit beaverdamacf.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Halsted House on historic tour

Halsted House on historic tour

The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. The tour will feature five private historic homes.

PETS OF WEEK: Rocky and Cleo

PETS OF WEEK: Rocky and Cleo

Rocky is a 15-month-old miniature pinscher mix who came in as a stray. He’s a favorite with the dog walkers, is super friendly, outgoing, and …

PETS OF WEEK: Lexi and Nova

PETS OF WEEK: Lexi and Nova

Lexi is a 3-year-old bulldog/boxer mix. She is fun, athletic and loves to play with other dogs. Lexi does prefer male dogs over female dogs. S…

PETS OF WEEK: Blue and Simba

PETS OF WEEK: Blue and Simba

Blue is a 2-year-old German shepherd mix, surrendered because his owner fell on hard times. He is a very sweet dog and loves attention. Blue w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News