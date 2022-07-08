$2,500 GRANT AWARDED TO CHS

Church Health Services, a United Way Agency, received a $2,500 grant from the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation on June 22. This grant will help support children’s mental health services and programs in area schools. The focus will be for counselors to provide mental health therapies to increase emotional regulation, impulse control, and anger management skills education groups for students in need regardless of their ability to pay. CHS provides dental, medical, and mental health services to low-income children and adults living in South Central Wisconsin.