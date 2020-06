Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

IXONIA — Central Ag Supply, Kraemer Cheese, Watertown FFA and Alumni, and Forward Mutual Insurance Company donated a total of $2,500 toward the purchase of 840 1-pound packages of cheese curds for the Watertown Unified School District school lunch program.