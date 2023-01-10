 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$2,800 donated for veterans

$2,800 donated for veterans

From left, Bill Sherer, Nation of Patriots; accepts a $2,800 donation from Tanya Westphal, owner of Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern; and Doug Ninnman and Wade Fletcher, Nation of Patriots volunteers, on Jan. 9.

 SARAH BOTHAM

Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern held its annual Chili Cook-off that netted $2,100 and Hot Rod Tuesdays 2022 food sales that provided an additional $700 for a total contribution of $2,800 to Nation of Patriots on Jan. 9.

“As a grassroots organization run entirely by volunteers, it is this kind of dedication and creative fundraising that helps us fill our coffers each year,” said Bill Sherer, executive director of Nation of Patriots, “and enables us to assist veterans and their families right here in Wisconsin and across the country. Every dollar we raise is placed directly in the hands of struggling veterans and represents a leg up often at a time when no other option exists. We are grateful for every dollar, every participant, every sponsor and every volunteer.”

Donor opportunities, volunteer opportunities and more information about Nation of Patriots and its mission can be found at nationofpatriots.com.

