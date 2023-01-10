$2,800 donated for veterans

“As a grassroots organization run entirely by volunteers, it is this kind of dedication and creative fundraising that helps us fill our coffers each year,” said Bill Sherer, executive director of Nation of Patriots, “and enables us to assist veterans and their families right here in Wisconsin and across the country. Every dollar we raise is placed directly in the hands of struggling veterans and represents a leg up often at a time when no other option exists. We are grateful for every dollar, every participant, every sponsor and every volunteer.”