COLUMBUS — Redbud Players is rehearsing a double feature of Agatha Christie plays, “The Patient” and “The Wasp’s Nest." The cast includes from front, left, Stacy Sullivan, Marie Vossekuil; back row, Julie Belschner, Kevin Miner, who is also the director.

The plays will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Saturday, Dec. 3, and Friday, Dec. 9 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 in the historic Fireman’s Park Pavilion, 1049 Park Ave., Columbus. Tickets available at the door for $10.