MARKESAN — Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall, with locations in Wilton and Norwalk, has merged with Ergo Bank of Markesan, with locations in Fox Lake, Burnett, Lebanon, and Poynette. The merger brings together two organizations to better serve their local communities, according to a March 30 press release.

The board of directors and shareholders of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall and the board of directors of Ergo Bank approved the agreement and plan of a merger. The merger received regulatory approval from the Federal Deposits Insurance Corporation to become one bank under the name Ergo Bank, on March 22.

More than 150 shareholders own Ergo Bank, and most shareholders have family ties to the Markesan and Fox Lake area. The bank’s board consists of seven members.

Guy Nelson, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall’s chief executive officer, believes merging with Ergo Bank is the best thing moving forward. “My grandfather, E.G. Smith, first bought stock in the bank in 1931. Since then, my father Floyd Nelson, and I have slowly acquired ownership,” said Nelson. The merger is an opportunity as the Nelson family looks to retire from banking.

For more information, visit ergobank.com.