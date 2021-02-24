2 BD Chamber directors retire

The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce recognized two retiring board of directors, Ryan Gabel from Good Karma Broadcasting and Eduardo Jose Garcia from Summit Credit Union, whose terms ended in January at its annual meeting on Jan. 27.

The chamber is governed by a board of directors who represent various sectors of the business community. They set the strategic plan for the chamber focusing on the core principles of business advocacy, education, programming and networking for the betterment of the business community. Terms are typically three years.