2 CPAs retire after 40 years

Kenneth O’Connell and Daniel Bartelt retired after more than 40 years of service with Parent Dott CPAs in Beaver Dam on May 15.

O’Connell joined the firm in 1978 after graduating from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Bartelt joined the firm in 1980 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

O’Connell served as the president of the firm from 2012-2018 and spent several years on the Beaver Dam hospital board as well as the board of directors for the American Bank. Bartelt and O’Connell spent their entire career providing tax, accounting and auditing, and consulting services to small businesses and individuals in Beaver Dam and the surrounding areas.