 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 CPAs retire after 40 years
0 comments

2 CPAs retire after 40 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth O’Connell and Daniel Bartelt retired after more than 40 years of service with Parent Dott CPAs in Beaver Dam on May 15.

O’Connell joined the firm in 1978 after graduating from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Bartelt joined the firm in 1980 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

O’Connell served as the president of the firm from 2012-2018 and spent several years on the Beaver Dam hospital board as well as the board of directors for the American Bank. Bartelt and O’Connell spent their entire career providing tax, accounting and auditing, and consulting services to small businesses and individuals in Beaver Dam and the surrounding areas.

+1 
Daniel Bartelt

Bartelt
+1 
Kenneth O’Connell

O’Connell
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News